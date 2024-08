Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Halfway to its goal of gold, the U.S. has the No. 1 seed going into the medal round at the Paris Olympics. And now the real games start. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, six players reached double figures for the U.S. and the Americans wrapped up the top spot coming out of group play by rolling past Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday.