PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Olympics Athletes in Motion

Estimated read time: Less than a minuteThis is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.×PhotosMost recent Olympics storiesShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's 2-time Olympic gold medalist, withdraws from 100M with injurySha'Carri Richardson's comeback halted by Julien Alfred, who brings 1st Olympic medal to St. LuciaSouth Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after Olympic loss to SerbiaRelated topicsOlympicsNational SportsThe Associated PressMore stories you may be interested inUS draws Brazil in Olympic men's quarterfinals. Serbia or Australia would await in the semis2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 4: Sunisa Lee in the spotlight, Noah Lyles runs the 100 metersPHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Olympics Athletes and Flags