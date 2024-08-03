Zheng Qinwen wins China's first Olympic tennis singles gold, inspired by Li Na and Liu Xang

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Zheng Qinwen has claimed China's first tennis singles gold medal in Olympics history by defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 6-3 in the 2024 Summer Games women's final. The 21-year-old Zheng displayed the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and now has the biggest title of her career. Not that Zheng hasn't shown plenty of promise already. She is ranked No. 7, after all, and was the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the hard-court Australian Open in January. This, though, could make her a real star in her country.