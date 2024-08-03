American rower Meghan Musnicki 'heartbroken' after ending the Olympics without a medal in Paris

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 9:17 a.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France — It was a "soul crushing" end to the Paris Olympics for 41-year-old Meghan Musnicki, the oldest American woman to ever row at the Summer Games. Musnicki and her U.S. teammates finished fifth in the final of the women's eight on Saturday in what was likely Musnicki's last Olympic race. Musnicki was the last active link to the U.S. women's eight dynasty that won every Olympic and world title from 2006 to 2016. Her Olympic victories came with the women's eight in London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Tales Azzoni

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  