Germany edges Denmark to win a third straight Olympic team dressage title

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 9:10 a.m.

 
12 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VERSAILLES, France — Germany has won the Olympic team dressage title for a third consecutive time with a narrow victory over Denmark at the Paris Games. Isabell Werth won her eighth Olympic gold medal and increased her equestrian-record overall medal tally to 13, all in dressage. The 55-year-old Werth was joined on the podium by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres, who won his first Olympic medal. Germany held off strong pressure from Denmark, which was led by the top-ranked Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup. The British team including 57-year-old Carl Hester took bronze. Snoop Dogg was part of the equestrian crowd at the Palace of Versailles, where he wore a black riding helmet and sunglasses.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  