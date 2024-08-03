US shooter Vincent Hancock wins his fourth Olympic gold in skeet

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHATEAUROUX, France — Vincent Hancock of the United States beat his student Conner Prince to capture his fourth Olympic gold medal in men's skeet, winning Saturday at the Paris Games. Hancock coaches first-time Olympian Prince and turned around to share a hug with his silver medal-winning student after making his last two shots to ensure the gold. He hit 58 out of 60 shots to Prince's 57. Hancock won skeet gold at the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2021 and is the only skeet shooter to take the Olympic gold more than once. Lee Meng-yuan of Taiwan got the bronze.