Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 4

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 4

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Enemies vs. 3's Company, Tri State vs. Ghost Ballers, Bivouac vs. Triplets, San Antonio

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Kennedy, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR Baltimore at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (StatCast)

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLR Championship: Seattle vs. New England, Final, San Diego

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Kilmarnock at Celtic

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, León, Mexico

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group O

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Necaxa at Seattle, Group F

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Final

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT Championship: Forever Coogs vs. Carmen's Crew, Philadelphia

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.