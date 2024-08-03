Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 4

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 4

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Enemies vs. 3's Company, Tri State vs. Ghost Ballers, Bivouac vs. Triplets, San Antonio

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Kennedy, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR Baltimore at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (StatCast)

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLR Championship: Seattle vs. New England, Final, San Diego

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Kilmarnock at Celtic

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, León, Mexico

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group O

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Necaxa at Seattle, Group F

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Final

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT Championship: Forever Coogs vs. Carmen's Crew, Philadelphia

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  