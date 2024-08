Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NANTERRE, France — Ireland's Daniel Wiffen is loving his newfound fame after winning the 800-meter freestyle for his nation's first swimming Olympic gold medal since 1996. In the athletes' village, fellow Olympians ask for autographs and photos. Wiffen's impact on the sport in Ireland is already being felt. There will be far more fanfare if he pulls off the remarkable distance double by winning the 1,500 on the final day of swimming at La Defense Arena.