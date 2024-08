Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Paris — Former U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe and rapper Snoop Dogg were among the fans at Parc des Princes to watch the United States play Japan in the Olympic women's soccer tournament. Rapinoe wore a U.S. Olympic hat as she cheered her former team at the quarterfinal game in the French capital. Former U.S. star Mia Hamm was also in attendance.