Better known for snow than sand, Norway and Sweden are upstaging Olympic beach volleyball dynasties

PARIS — Some of the world's best beach volleyball is coming from places better known for snow than for sand. Norway is the defending Olympic gold medalist and undefeated through pool play at the Summer Games. Sweden arrived in Paris with an innovative jump-set that helped it climb to the top of the international rankings. And as the Paris Games move into the knockout round, the teams no one wants to play aren't from traditional beach volleyball powers like the United States and Brazil. They're from Scandinavia.