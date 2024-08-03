What's the deal with the Olympics? Your burning questions, answered

By Mallika Sen, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 7:44 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 6:28 a.m.

 
9 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — The Olympics have their own language, traditions and rules. And they are ever-evolving. It can be a lot to take in. The Associated Press is answering some of the most asked questions about the Paris Games. What's in the box that athletes get with their medals? An official poster, meaning they can skip the gift shop. And if you wanted to know why the PARIS Olympics are in so many different cities, it's a combination of factors including space and appropriate facilities. It's also not uncommon among Olympics.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Mallika Sen

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  