Tom Reuveny stars as Israel wins 2 medals in new windsurfing class at Paris Olympics

By Giovanna Dell'orto, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 9:51 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 6:11 a.m.

 
Leer en español

MARSEILLE, France — Israel earned two sailing medals when Tom Reuveny won gold and Sharon Kantor took home a silver in a new windsurfing class called iQFOiL on Saturday at the Paris Olympics. Reuveny, 24, and Kantor, 21, added to a long tradition of windsurfing success for their country — coached by its first gold medalist, Gal Fridman, also a windsurfing champion. Marta Maggetti, 28, of Italy won gold in the women's race, and Britain's Emma Wilson finished third. Grae Morris earned silver in the men's race, and Luuc van Opzeeland got bronze.

Giovanna Dell'orto

