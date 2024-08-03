Tom Reuveny stars as Israel wins 2 medals in new windsurfing class at Paris Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Israel earned two sailing medals when Tom Reuveny won gold and Sharon Kantor took home a silver in a new windsurfing class called iQFOiL on Saturday at the Paris Olympics. Reuveny, 24, and Kantor, 21, added to a long tradition of windsurfing success for their country — coached by its first gold medalist, Gal Fridman, also a windsurfing champion. Marta Maggetti, 28, of Italy won gold in the women's race, and Britain's Emma Wilson finished third. Grae Morris earned silver in the men's race, and Luuc van Opzeeland got bronze.