Afghanistan judoka Mohammad Samim Faizad positive for steroid in third doping case at Olympics

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 5:46 a.m.

 
Leer en español

PARIS — A judoka from Afghanistan has tested positive at the Paris Olympics for the anabolic steroid that sprinter Ben Johnson used at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The International Testing Agency says Mohammad Samim Faizad gave a sample at his opening bout that tested positive for stanozolol. It was the third failed drug test at the Paris Games. He lost his only bout in the men's 81-kilogram class to Wachid Borchashvili of Austria on Tuesday. Faizad was the only athlete based in Afghanistan on its team of three men and three women in Paris.

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

