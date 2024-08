Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pete Alonso homered for the third time in five games and Paul Blackburn allowed only one run in his Mets debut as New York beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Friday night. Brandon Nimmo went 3 for 5 as everyone in the Mets' lineup had at least one hit. New York has won three of four. Nolan Schanuel had two hits and extended his hitting streak to seven games for the Angels, who have dropped six of eight during their homestand.