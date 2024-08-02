Rockies DH Blackmon leaves game vs. Padres after getting hit on left wrist, left eye by errant throw

SAN DIEGO — Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon left a game at San Diego with a bruised left eye after he was hit on the left wrist and face on an errant throw by Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts. Blackmon was running to first on a grounder when he was hit, with the ball bouncing off his arm and into his eye. He went down in pain beyond the base and was tended to for several minutes as his eye began to swell. He finally walked off the field and was replaced by Hunter Goodman. He was hitting .255 with seven homers.

