Canada's Denis Shapovalov DQ'd in quarterfinals of Mubadala Citi DC Open; American Shelton advances

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 2:03 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:34 p.m.

 
WASHINGTON — Denis Shapovalov of Canada was knocked out of the Mubadala Citi DC Open after he was disqualified from his quarterfinal round match for shouting at a spectator. Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he apparently threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands. As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

