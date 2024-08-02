Salvador Perez homers and doubles and Royals rout Tigers 9-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Salvador Perez had three hits, including a home run, and the Kansas City Royals won their fifth straight by routing Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers 9-2. Cole Ragans (8-7) held the Tigers to two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Skubal (12-4) allowed a season-worst five runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight. The Royals chased Skubal in a six-run seventh inning that included nine straight hits, two stolen bases and a wild pitch. Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the first inning.