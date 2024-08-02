Rays place Richie Palacios on 10-day injured list with right knee sprain

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:03 p.m.

 
HOUSTON — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Richie Palacios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right knee sprain. Palacios left Wednesday's game against Miami with knee discomfort after after banging his right knee on the ground on a head-first slide into second base in the second inning. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Friday's series opener against Houston that Palacios is expected to miss four to six weeks. Cash said Palacios is not expected to require surgery and that he'll be shut down for the next 10 to 15 days.

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press

