Mariners' Julio Rodríguez takes next step in recovery from ankle injury, no timeline on return

By Tim Booth, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 6:40 p.m.

 
SEATTLE — Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez has started running in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain, but the team is still uncertain about the timeline for when their young star could return to the lineup. General manager Justin Hollander says that Rodríguez had started "linear running" and that he was recovering at "a high rate of speed." But there was no timeline on when he'd return. Seattle also placed righty Gregory Santos on the 15-day IL with a biceps injury, but hope it will be a short stint on the injured list.

