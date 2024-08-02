Marte, Pederson, newcomer Bell hit consecutive 1st-inning HRs for Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PITTSBURGH — Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson and newcomer Josh Bell hit consecutive first-inning home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Corbin Carroll put Arizona ahead after a leadoff triple, going home when a relay from Oneil Cruz got past Ke'Bryan Hayes at third base.

Marte then sent a fastball from Luis Ortiz 420 feet over the Clemente Wall in right.

Pederson followed with another to right, 430 feet over the wall for the 79th home run into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001. Pederson is the 50th player to reach the river.

Bell, acquired Tuesday from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations, drove a first-pitch fastball to right-center on the first pitch he saw a Diamondback.

Arizona's first four batters accounted for 15 total bases, the most to start a game in major league history.

"I think it starts with Corbin," Bell said. "Kind of takes the pressure off. Obviously, Marte's been lights-out all year. Same with Joc. Setting the standard there, getting a run across the board and then it's free money from that point on, house money. Take your cuts and not have to worry too much."

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a single and capped the scoring, going home on a force out from Alek Thomas.

Arizona fell one short of the major league record of four consecutive home runs.

The St. Louis Cardinals most recently hit four in a row on July 2, 2022, against Philadelphia. Also in the first inning, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson each homered off Kyle Gibson.

Arizona won 9-8 for its fourth straight victory and eighth in nine games. The Diamondbacks are tied with San Diego for the second wild card in the National League.

The Pirates rallied to take a 7-6 in the sixth inning. Bell tied it with another home run in the seventh — this one from the right side after connecting hitting left-handed in the first — before Geraldo Perdomo hit a go-ahead double an inning later and Marte homered for the second time in the ninth.

