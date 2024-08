Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NANTERRE, France — At just 17 years old, Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh is leaving Paris with an impressive haul of Olympic medals. She already has a silver in the 400-meter freestyle and golds in the 400 individual medley and 200 butterfly. She is chasing another in the 200 IM on Saturday. She was second fastest out of the 200 IM semifinals, finishing in 2 minutes, 8.30 seconds behind American Alex Walsh's 2:07.45.