Gerrit Cole plans to rejoin Yankees rotation on Sunday after missing a turn

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:39 p.m.

 
Leer en español

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole plans to return Sunday for the New York Yankees' series finale against Toronto after missing one turn because of body fatigue. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner threw a bullpen session Friday before the series opener against the Blue Jays. A 33-year-old right-hander, Cole made his season debut June 19 after recovering from right elbow inflammation that sidelined the six-time All-Star since spring training. Cole is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts, allowing 21 earned runs and 39 hits in 35 innings with 38 strikeouts and 12 walks. He allowed three homers in his last start, a July 24 loss to the New York Mets.

