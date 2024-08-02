Police arrest man in Millcreek fatal hit-and-run crash

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

MILLCREEK — Unified police have arrested a man believed to be connected to a hit-and-run death of a 20-year-old Millcreek woman nearly a week ago.

Jonathan Barrus Lyman, 39, who police say is homeless, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of failing to remain at an accident involving injury, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, negligently failing to avoid a pedestrian, failing to yield to a pedestrian and obstruction of justice.

But police say they still have investigative work to do before they can determine whether Lyman was behind the wheel when a vehicle hit and killed 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman, or whether he was a passenger in the vehicle.

VanOrman was hit just before 6 a.m. on Sunday at 3051 S. 2300 East while trying to retrieve an injured cat from the road. A fundraiser* on her behalf states she was leaving her boyfriend's house that morning when she hit a cat and pulled into the center lane to get out and help the cat.

"Tragically she was struck by a truck going 40 mph. The driver then sped away and left the most wonderful person in the world alone and helpless," the fundraiser said. "(She) was so important and loved in our family and by everyone who had the opportunity to meet her ... the center of our family was taken away from us."

VanOrman was rushed to the hospital but suffered too much brain damage and died shortly thereafter.

Police released surveillance video showing the possible vehicle involved, a silver or gray four-door truck with a dark-colored shell or an SUV.

"Further video was found at several locations in the area which showed the suspect vehicle as it fled the scene first westbound on Fisher Lane, then west on Atkin Avenue and finally observed making a left turn from northbound 2000 East to westbound 2700 South," a police booking affidavit states. "The video surveillance shows a clearer image of the vehicle which led to it being identified as grey or silver 2016-2020 Nissan Titan with damage along the passenger side and a disabled front right headlight and a black shell."

On July 30, after obtaining a license plate number, detectives found a vehicle with front-end damage that matched the vehicle in the videos at an apartment complex in Murray, the affidavit states. The vehicle was seized, taken to the Salt Lake County sheriff's evidence lot and photographed and swabbed for DNA.

Investigators also found two people who allegedly claimed Lyman had possession of the vehicle from July 14 through July 29.

"I was advised multiple attempts had been made to contact Jonny to retrieve the vehicle without success. I had observed several text and Messenger exchanges requesting the vehicle be returned from Jonny over several days," according to the affidavit.

Lindsey VanOrman’s family is grieving her loss in a hit-and-run incident and asking for the community’s help. (Photo: Family photo)

When Lyman was picked up and questioned by police, he denied driving the vehicle or being in the area of the crash.

"I advised Jonny we had his cellphone, and I would author a warrant for data from his phone which would show his location in relation to the vehicle," the affidavit states.

As of Friday afternoon, it was unknown whether the search for data on his phone had been completed.

Police say a storage shed in Sandy used by Lyman was also searched, and a rifle belonging to him was found. But Lyman also admitted "he uses methamphetamine a couple times per day, nearly every day. (He) said he has used methamphetamine regularly for the past 15 years and is addicted to it," which would restrict him from owning a gun, according to the affidavit.

