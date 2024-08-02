Olympic member Pau Gasol details risks to IOC, sports officials from FBI interest in doping case

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 3:27 p.m.

 
5 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — The FBI's international reach to detain sports officials has Olympic leaders concerned about the U.S. organization's investigation into how a Chinese swimmers doping case was handled. International Olympic Committee member and former NBA great Pau Gasol addressed the case Friday. Gasol says a federal anti-doping law "jeopardizes the safety of officials and people in the Olympic movement." The FBI served an American swimming official with a witness subpoena weeks before the Paris Olympics. The IOC then pressured Utah public officials in Paris before awarding Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games. Gasol says the IOC "cannot ignore" risks around the investigation.

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Graham Dunbar

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  