PARIS — The FBI's international reach to detain sports officials has Olympic leaders concerned about the U.S. organization's investigation into how a Chinese swimmers doping case was handled. International Olympic Committee member and former NBA great Pau Gasol addressed the case Friday. Gasol says a federal anti-doping law "jeopardizes the safety of officials and people in the Olympic movement." The FBI served an American swimming official with a witness subpoena weeks before the Paris Olympics. The IOC then pressured Utah public officials in Paris before awarding Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games. Gasol says the IOC "cannot ignore" risks around the investigation.