Bethancourt, Busch homer in 5-run 2nd inning as Cubs spoil Fedde's debut with Cardinals 6-3

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Christian Bethancourt and Michael Busch homered in a five-run second inning and the Cubs spoiled the Cardinals' debut of new acquisition Erick Fedde as Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory over St. Louis. Tyson Miller (3-1), the first of four relievers, earned the victory and Héctor Neris picked up his 15th save as Chicago won its third straight game against its NL Central rivals. The Cubs' big inning came against Fedde (7-5), who was acquired earlier in the week from the White Sox in a three-team trade. The 31-year-old right-hander gave up the first five runs and six hits and finished with four strikeouts in five innings.