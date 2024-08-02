Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men's soccer tournament at Olympics

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:28 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 2:11 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa has saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics. Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal Egypt the win after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time. Egypt will face France next. The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  