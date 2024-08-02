Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals of men's soccer tournament at Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Goalkeeper Hamza Alaa has saved a penalty by Marcelo Perez and Egypt defeated Paraguay 5-4 in a shootout to reach the semifinals of the men's soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics. Ibrahim Adel converted the final penalty kick to seal Egypt the win after the teams had drawn 1-1 in regulation and failed to score in extra time. Egypt will face France next. The other semifinal will be between Spain and Morocco. The Spaniards defeated Japan on Friday, while Morocco got past the United States.