J.D. Davis released by the Yankees after hitting .105 in 7 games

NEW YORK — Infielder J.D. Davis has been released by the New York Yankees after hitting .105 with one RBI in 22 plate appearances over seven games. The 31-year-old was acquired from Oakland on June 23 for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans. He made six starts for the Yankees, four at first base and two at designated hitter. New York also assigned infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones hit .238 with one homer and four RBIs in 47 plate appearances over 33 games.