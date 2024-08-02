2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 3: Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky go for gold

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:46 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Simon Biles will be again one of the highlights of the 2024 Olympics Saturday as she tries to win the vault event for her third gold medal in Paris. Sha'Carri Richardson will go for her first Olympic medal in the women's 100 meters. Meanwhile in the pool, Katie Ledecky will look to add another gold to her collection in the 800-meter freestyle. The U.S. women's soccer team will be in action as well against Japan, as will the U.S. men's basketball team facing winless Puerto Rico.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  