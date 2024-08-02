2024 Olympics schedule Aug. 3: Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky go for gold

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Simon Biles will be again one of the highlights of the 2024 Olympics Saturday as she tries to win the vault event for her third gold medal in Paris. Sha'Carri Richardson will go for her first Olympic medal in the women's 100 meters. Meanwhile in the pool, Katie Ledecky will look to add another gold to her collection in the 800-meter freestyle. The U.S. women's soccer team will be in action as well against Japan, as will the U.S. men's basketball team facing winless Puerto Rico.