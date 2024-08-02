American archers Casey Kaufhold, Brady Ellison earn bronze in mixed team category

By Cliff Brunt, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 12:32 p.m.

 
PARIS — American archers Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold have claimed an Olympic bronze medal in the mixed team category. They have been winning together for five years as mentor and student. Kaufhold was just 15 when she teamed up with the veteran Ellison in 2019 to earn silver at a World Cup event and gold at the Pan-American Games. They defeated India's Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-2 in the bronze medal match. South Korea rolled past Germany 6-0 in the gold medal match to win the category for the second straight Olympics.

