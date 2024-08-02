Florida WR Eugene Wilson III plans to use All-SEC snub as motivation during sophomore season

By Mark Long, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 12:16 p.m.

 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida receiver Eugene Wilson III was surprised he wasn't on any of the All-Southeastern Conference preseason teams. Wilson had 61 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns last year. It was by far the most by any freshman in the league. But his debut season wasn't enough to garner any love from league media heading into Year 2. He plans to use that as motivation. Wilson should have chances to prove he's one of the SEC's elite since he's expected to be the centerpiece of coach Billy Napier's offense this season.

