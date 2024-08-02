Kentucky given 2 years of probation by NCAA after settling football infractions case

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 11:38 a.m.

 
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky and the NCAA have reached a settlement over infractions that included 11 football players getting paid for work they did not perform in 2021 and '22. The negotiated resolution was announced Friday. It says the school agreed with the NCAA Committee on Infractions that some football players received impermissible benefits and that rules violations took place in the school's swimming program. Kentucky agreed to spend two years on probation, pay an undisclosed fine and vacate records of any games in which ineligible football players competed. The swimming infractions involved excessive practice and athletes not being given required days off.

The Associated Press

