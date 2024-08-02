Commissioner Don Garber celebrates 25 years at the helm of Major League Soccer

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 3:29 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 11:28 a.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Don Garber's knowledge of business appears to have served him well as the head of Major League Soccer for the past 25 years. Garber celebrates his anniversary as MLS commissioner this month. After he helped rescue the league from collapse in 2001, MLS has steadily grown in profile both in the United States and internationally. The league has expanded from 12 to 30 teams during Garber's watch. He introduced the league's commercial arm, encouraged the construction of soccer-specific stadiums and spurred the growth of an academy system to develop players in the United States.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Anne M. Peterson

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  