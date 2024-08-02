2032 Brisbane Olympics organizers tap a Paris Games executive, announce it under the Eiffel Tower

PARIS — Organizers of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics have recruited a chief commercial officer from France and announced it while he's working at the Paris Games. Francois-Xavier Bonnaillie has been the director of partnership and licensing for the Paris Games for the last five years. He'll be moving to Australia in November to join the Brisbane 2032 team almost eight years ahead of the Games. His appointment was confirmed during a news conference outside the Australian embassy in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower as a stream of spectators walked by going to and from the Olympic beach volleyball venue. Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris says Bonnaillie will be "bringing us a different accent" and years of experience delivering sponsorship and revenue.

