Serbia high jumper Angelina Topic will miss the Paris Olympics final after fracturing her ankle

SAINT-DENIS, France — Serbia high jumper Angelina Topic fractured her right ankle during qualifying at the Paris Olympics and won't be able to compete in Sunday's final. The 19-year-old Topic took the silver medal behind Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine at the European championships in June and was considered a medal contender in Paris. She says on Instagram that "it wasn't meant to be this time." Topic did qualify with a leap of 1.92 meters. Mahuchikh led at 1.95.