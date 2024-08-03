Thrifty shoppers throng as Shein opens first pop-up store in South Africa

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

JOHANNESBURG — Reneilwe Malahlela was one of almost a hundred shoppers queuing at the opening of Shein's first pop-up store in South Africa on Friday, keen to check out clothes and accessories often selling for the equivalent of less than $10 each.

"We like affordability because, as a student in this economy, it just makes sense," the 24-year-old said.

Best known as an online retailer, Shein has opened pop-up stores across the world to try to reach a wider audience for its ultra-cheap fashions, mostly made in China. The South African store, in a Johannesburg mall, will be open through Aug. 11.

Malahlela, wearing Shein black leather pants, a corset, biker jacket and a wig — also from the retailer — told Reuters she had been a regular shopper with the brand since 2020.

Inside the pink-decorated store, young and old browsed tennis skirts priced at 151 rand ($8.32) and strap handbags from 73 rand ($4).

Some, like 63-year-old Namhla Kandawaya, saw a business opportunity.

"Our kids are sitting at home doing nothing. So when you come here you look at opportunities ... for them to start buying in bulk and resell," the pensioner told Reuters, holding T-shirts and a pair of khaki pants.

"I wanted to feel the texture because normally when you order things online, you can't really tell whether the texture is good or bad until you see it in front of you and by then it's already late," she said.

Shein's critics say its low prices are the result of customs duty exemptions on low-value packages, or exploiting workers.

The China-founded company says its success comes down to its "on-demand business model and flexible supply chain" and it is investing millions in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain.