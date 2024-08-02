Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama raise NIL funds at football practice through fan admission, autographs

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three of the most tradition-rich college football programs are capitalizing on the passion of their fans to generate funds for their NIL collectives.

Nebraska and Ohio State are opening one or more of their preseason practices to the public and charging admission. Alabama will let fans in for free to an open practice, but those who want to get player autographs afterward will be required to pay a few bucks to join the Crimson Tide's collective.

NFL teams have long allowed fans to attend training camps, with most charging no admission.

College athletes have been allowed to cash in on their name, image and likeness since 2021, and collectives that facilitate deals for them initially were funded by big-money donors. Now, fans at large are being asked to chip in as well, with no donation too small.

Schools that struggle to fill their stadiums during the season probably would never ask fans to pay to watch a practice. It can work at places like Nebraska and Ohio State, which have long ranked among leaders in attendance and whose spring games, which are glorified practices, regularly draw between 60,000 and 80,000.

Temple University associate professor Thilo Kunkel, who researches NIL's impact on college sports, said opening practices for a price is a creative way to add to the NIL pool if a school can pull it off. Even though the players won't be in full pads and temperatures could be in the 90s, hardcore fans will come for an up-close look at the team.

"They want more than just a Saturday afternoon game," Kunkel said. "They want that authentic behind-the-scenes access and the practices actually are giving them that."

Nebraska is charging $25 per fan, any age, for its open 6 p.m. practice Saturday. Carson Schott, CEO of the 1890 collective, estimated 3,000 fans would show up.

"Husker fans are the most loyal, passionate fan base in the country!" Schott said in an email to The Associated Press. "We knew this event would have great support in helping Husker Athletics and 1890. The opportunity to watch and see how practice is run is a unique opportunity that is usually reserved for large donors. We couldn't be more excited!"

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule said Nebraska doesn't plan to charge for events that have traditionally been free, such as the annual Fan Day.

"But moving forward in this new model, we have to find ways to raise revenue and to support 1890," he said. "It'll be a good practice. I want people to see the way that we practice. And at the end, we'll have some fun."

Ohio State is charging $50 to attend one of four open practices, with the last one Sunday. Fans also get a pair of commemorative 2024 Ohio State training camp sunglasses and access to a FanFest. Attendance was capped at 750 per practice, meaning the Buckeyes could raise $150,000 for their NIL efforts if each practice sold out.

Ohio State sold out two open practices last year, when tickets cost $30 and attendance was capped at 500.

Alabama will let fans watch practice for free during its Fan Day on Aug. 11, but those who want to go through the autograph line will have to join the Yea Alabama collective. Memberships start at $18 per month.

"The concept is really interesting," Kunkel said. "It's basically top schools with brand value that can leverage that to generate extra funds. Even those top schools are facing the need to generate additional money because NIL compensation, as well as attracting players through NIL deals, is becoming more and more competitive."

