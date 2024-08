Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider gave the group competing as Individual Neutral Athletes, known by the French acronym AIN, a chance of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics by winning to reach the women's doubles final. Andreeva and Shnaider beat the eighth-seeded team of Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. They will face Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the final on Sunday.