Browns running back D'Onta Foreman out of hospital, with team after hard hit to head in practice

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 9:03 a.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman has returned to the team one day after being flown to a hospital with a head injury sustained in practice. Foreman had been taken to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, on Thursday by helicopter. The 28-year-old got hurt during a special team's drill as the Browns continued their opening week of practice at The Greenbrier Resort. A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday. Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities after taking a direct blow to the head. He was wearing a padded, protective Guardian Cap over his helmet.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  