Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea say son Maximus has Guillain-Barre syndrome

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 8:35 a.m.

 
Leer en español

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea say their 3-year-old son Maximus is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Their update in a joint social-media post Thursday came a little more than a week after the Dodgers scratched him from the starting lineup against Houston. They placed him on the family emergency list a day later. Freeman hasn't played since. In the post, the Freemans said Maximus "rapidly declined and went into full-body paralysis" before being rushed to the hospital. They said he has been removed from a ventilator and has improved in recent days.

MLB
The Associated Press

