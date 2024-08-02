Sports on TV for Aug. 3 - 4

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Essendon

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix Sprint, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

9 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy Paints, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan

CONNIE MACK BASEBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M. (If Necessary)

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — The The Whitney Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Philadelphia at Maryalnd

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kennedy vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Washington OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Tampa Bay at Houston OR San Francisco at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Seattle OR N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

4:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Bayern vs. Tottenham, Seoul, South Korea

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Rhode Island FC at Detroit City FC

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Columbus, Ohio

TRUTV — Club Friendly: Club America vs. Aston Villa, Chicago

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Atlético Ottawa

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Columbia, S.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Pittsburgh at Sacramento

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team McQuillin, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lorenz vs. Team Kilfoyl, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Semifinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 4

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Enemies vs. 3's Company, Tri State vs. Ghost Ballers, Bivouac vs. Triplets, San Antonio

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Boston at Maryland

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team North vs. Team Kennedy, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Region - Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Pittsburgh OR Baltimore at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (StatCast)

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Team Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLR Championship: Seattle vs. New England, Final, San Diego

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: St. George-Illawarra at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Kilmarnock at Celtic

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, León, Mexico

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at Philadelphia Union, Group O

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Necaxa at Seattle, Group F

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wallace vs. Team Lorenz, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP Final

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT Championship: TBD, Philadelphia

_____

