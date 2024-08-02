US women beat Canada in OT for 3rd straight win in 3x3 basketball pool play after 0-3 start

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Rhyne Howard's 2-point shot in overtime lifted the U.S. to an 18-17 win over Canada after the Americans beat France 14-13 earlier in the day. The U.S. women's 3x3 team has won three in a row after beginning the Paris Olympics with three straight losses. Sandra Ygueravide scored 10 points and made a 2-pointer in overtime to push Spain past Canada 22-20 in overtime. Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China for its fourth win in pool play. Mingling Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.