US women beat Canada in OT for 3rd straight win in 3x3 basketball pool play after 0-3 start

By Kristie Rieken, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 2, 2024 at 2:39 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:57 a.m.

 
7 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Rhyne Howard's 2-point shot in overtime lifted the U.S. to an 18-17 win over Canada after the Americans beat France 14-13 earlier in the day. The U.S. women's 3x3 team has won three in a row after beginning the Paris Olympics with three straight losses. Sandra Ygueravide scored 10 points and made a 2-pointer in overtime to push Spain past Canada 22-20 in overtime. Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China for its fourth win in pool play. Mingling Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Kristie Rieken

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  