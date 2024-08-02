Adam Silver says NBA and FIBA are having 'much more serious' talks about growth in Europe

By Tim Reynolds, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 7:46 a.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — The NBA is ramping up talks with FIBA, basketball's global governing body, on how to best increase its competitive footprint in Europe either through an annual tournament or an NBA-operated league, according to Commissioner Adam Silver. Silver told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the NBA has been holding discussions about the future of basketball in Europe for decades. But the current conversations are pointed directly toward fulfilling what the league thinks is the commercial and competitive potential of basketball in Europe and the conversations with FIBA are turning "much more serious," according to Silver.

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Tim Reynolds

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  