Chiara Leone wins women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions shooting for 1st Swiss gold at Paris Olympics

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 6:26 a.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHATEAUROUX, France — Chiara Leone got Switzerland's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics by winning the women's 50-meter rifle three positions shooting event. Sagen Maddalena came away with silver for the first U.S. shooting medal at the Games. China's Zhang Qiongyue was third for bronze. Maddalena ended what was tied for the longest American shooting drought at an Olympics since 1988. Leone won on her final shot to finish 1.4 points ahead of Maddalena and set an Olympic record.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  