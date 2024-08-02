Germany tops France, Greece alive for Olympic knockout round; Brazil qualifies, Canada also wins

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner each scored 26 points and Germany beat France 85-71 in men's Olympic basketball in a matchup of two of the top contenders for the gold medal when the tournament shifts to Paris for the quarterfinals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and seven rebounds as Greece outlasted Australia 77-71 to keep alive its hopes of advancing. The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. The final two spots in the next round go to the best third-place teams in group play. Greece's victory and Canada's win over Spain gave Greece a third-place group finish, though advancing isn't guaranteed.