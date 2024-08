Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NANTERRE, France — Katie Ledecky advanced to the finals of the women's 800-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics with a chance to make even more history. Ledecky had the fastest time in the morning heats (8 minutes, 16.62 seconds) and will swim the 800 final Saturday night, where she will be an overwhelming favoite for gold. She is the world-record holder at the distance with a time of 8:04.79 seconds.