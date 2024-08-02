No 'tangible' terror threat detected since the start of the Paris Olympics, interior minister says

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 4:53 a.m.

 
PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says authorities have not detected any "tangible" terror threat during the first week of the Olympic Games. He said about 200 people have been arrested by security forces for various crimes. He said hey include some "individuals" who "could have" committed attacks, including on the day of the opening ceremony. Yet he added there wasn't "any tangible threat from (terror) organizations… there is no organized attack being planned that we are aware of." Darmanin also stressed said there were 24% less theft associated with violence as well as 10% less car theft in Paris and in the neighboring suburban areas amid high police presence.

The Associated Press

