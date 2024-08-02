Spain, Netherlands win first Paris Olympics sailing gold medals; US gets 1st sailing medal since Rio

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MARSEILLE, France — Spain and the Netherlands have won the first gold medals in the men's and women's skiffs on what sailors called the first "normal wind" day of the 2024 Olympics. The United States snagged its first sailing medal since Rio, a bronze in the men's. Fickle winds forced medal races for the skiffs known as 49er and 49erFX — powerful, bird-like two-person boats — to be abandoned Thursday in Marseille. On Friday, the women's race started on time just after noon and had a wild finish for the Dutch team of Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, while Spain's Diego Botín and Florian Trittel cruised to gold.