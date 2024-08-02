Finally, some drama at Olympic diving. China barely holds off Mexico for fourth straight gold medal

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-DENIS, France — After three days of domination, powerhouse China received its first serious challenge in Olympic diving from Mexico in men's synchronized 3-meter event. The Chinese team of Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan actually trailed after the fourth of six dives — the first time any duo from the Big Red Machine was not in the top position during the synchro events. But they rallied on the final two dives to take their country's fourth straight gold medal and stay on track for an unprecedented sweep of all eight events. Long and Wang finished with 446.10 points, holding off the Mexican team of Juan Celaya and Osmar Olvera with 444.03. Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding of Britain took the bronze in 438.15.