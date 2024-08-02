Kendall Ellis rides porta potty mishap to a deal with a toilet paper company, and a trip to Olympics

By Eddie Pells, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 2, 2024 at 3:40 a.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAINT-DENIS, France — The summer has been flush with opportunities for American 400-meter champion Kendall Ellis. Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were going down the you-know-what. Help finally arrived. Ellis won the semifinal, then won the final, along with the Olympic trip that goes with it. Not long after that, she had a new sponsorship deal with toilet paper maker Charmin. Ellis says it was just the perfect fit.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Eddie Pells

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  