NANTERRE, France — Selected to carry the Israeli flag to help open the Paris Games, Andi Murez wrapped up her third Olympics and will head almost straight for Minnesota to begin her next major project: She's starting her residency program in psychiatry at the Mayo Clinic. Murez has plans to help implement a mental health program for Israel's national teams. Given the Middle East crisis, she knows the right timing is now.